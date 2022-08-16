Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Comerica Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.