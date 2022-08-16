CoinFi Market Capitalization Achieves $257,103.48 (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 8% higher against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $257,103.48 and $13,435.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

