CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CohBar Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.22. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

About CohBar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.