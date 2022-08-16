CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
CohBar Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.22. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CohBar
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CohBar (CWBR)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.