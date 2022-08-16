Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,912,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.56% of Coeur Mining worth $106,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $895.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

