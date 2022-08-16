CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. CNA Financial makes up about 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.18% of CNA Financial worth $24,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 223,594 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,718,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Shares of CNA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

