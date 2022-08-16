Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.76.
NET stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
