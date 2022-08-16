CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $360.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,876,041 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

