Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 26th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -223.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $10.41.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
