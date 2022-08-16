Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 26th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -223.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.