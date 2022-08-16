Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Clene has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,061,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 230,280 shares of company stock worth $602,943. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth $70,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clene by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

