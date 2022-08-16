Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Clene has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,061,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 230,280 shares of company stock worth $602,943. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth $70,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clene by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

