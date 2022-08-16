Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 29,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,481,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

