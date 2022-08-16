Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $14,551.95 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Civitas has a total market cap of $14,551.95 and $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003818 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00143389 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009461 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 19,239.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000196 BTC.
About Civitas
Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.
