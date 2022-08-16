Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $14,551.95 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Civitas has a total market cap of $14,551.95 and $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00143389 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009461 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 19,239.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000410 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.