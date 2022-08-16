Citigroup Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $24.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. 1,427,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,477. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 184,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,257,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 454,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

