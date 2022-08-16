Citigroup Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $112.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.75. 1,130,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 436,859 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 297,094 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after acquiring an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

