CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $14.97

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.36. CI&T shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

