CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $14.97

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.36. CI&T shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.
CI&T Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.