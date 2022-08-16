Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 217,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.64 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $6,835,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 370,315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.