CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $35.94

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $34.50. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Healy purchased 506,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

