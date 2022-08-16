CIBC Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.96.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.75 on Tuesday, hitting C$94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 444,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,814. The firm has a market cap of C$31.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.38 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.84.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.729999 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

