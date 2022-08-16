Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 130,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,413. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.20. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.