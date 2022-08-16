Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chinook Therapeutics traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
KDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Further Reading
