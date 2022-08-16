China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ZNH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
