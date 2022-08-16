China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ZNH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 97.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 84.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

