Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.38. 234,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,722. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

