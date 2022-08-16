Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 398,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,295,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

