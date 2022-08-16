Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 277.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 42,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $601.88. 19,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,026. The company has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.