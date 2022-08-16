Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.0% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 134,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,493,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Salesforce by 256.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.54. 82,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.60, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.05.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.