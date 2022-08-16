Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.12. 37,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day moving average of $561.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.