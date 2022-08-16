Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.76 on Tuesday, hitting $445.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.34 and its 200 day moving average is $423.68. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

