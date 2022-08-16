Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,871. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

