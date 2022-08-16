Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 381,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

