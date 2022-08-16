Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 269,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack purchased 13,500 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack purchased 13,500 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,579. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.