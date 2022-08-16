Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Children’s Place to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 3,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.