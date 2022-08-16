Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $69.00 at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

PLCE traded up $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $727.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

