Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 80,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,335,049 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 637,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

