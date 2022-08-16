Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 19,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,309 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chewy Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 70,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,920. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -211.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
