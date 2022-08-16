Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Stacy Bowman Sells 11,422 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.43. 2,001,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $94.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,246,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 300.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Chewy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.