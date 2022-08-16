Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.