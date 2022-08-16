Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $307.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

