Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 24.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 80.08% and a return on equity of 86.50%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.