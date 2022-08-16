Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE CQP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

