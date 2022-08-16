Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 970,733 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $142,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

LNG stock opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

