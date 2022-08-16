Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 869,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust
In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
See Also
