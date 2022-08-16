Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.