C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 12.8% in July

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

CFFI stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

