CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Cowen

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. 103,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. CEVA has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a P/E ratio of 882.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 112,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in CEVA by 136.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

