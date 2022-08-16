CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.09.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$681.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. In the last three months, insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

