Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.82. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPSC. Roth Capital began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

