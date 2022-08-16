Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. 126,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.