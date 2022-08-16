Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $42.43

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $43.83. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 575 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.32.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.