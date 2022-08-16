Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $42.43

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $43.83. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

