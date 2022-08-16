Centrifuge (CFG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $176,538.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $110.65 million and $176,538.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

