Centrifuge (CFG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $176,538.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $110.65 million and $176,538.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013678 BTC.
Centrifuge Coin Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
