CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,841,000 after buying an additional 95,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after buying an additional 670,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

