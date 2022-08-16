Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $178.03 million and approximately $47.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00069054 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

